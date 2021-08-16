‘I Did The Right Thing’ — IBB Defends June 12 Annulment

Former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has expressed that he “did the right thing” by annulling the June 12 general election.

The former military ruler maintained that he took the action in “the interest of the country”.

Recall that some days ago, Babangida revealed that if he had not annulled the election, a coup d’etat would have occurred.

This comment led to criticisms of the former army general from different groups.

Also Read: Nigeria’s Next President Should Be in His 60s: Babangida

However, speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, Babangida stated that his action at the time was appropriate, and subsequent coups lent credence to his decision.

“It is a decision we took. I had to take that decision. I did that to the best of my knowledge, in the interest of the country,” he said.

“I did the right thing. I can sit back and say some of the things I said manifested after I had left. We had the coup, and that coup lasted for five years.”