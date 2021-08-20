Military Orders Troops To Stop Shiites Planned Protest In Jos

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven has ordered troops to stop members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) from protesting in any part of Plateau State.

The order was contained in a statement signed by the Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa.

IMN had planned a protest in Plateau State for Friday 20th August, 2021 over the health challenges of its leader Ibrahim El-Zakazky.

But the joint security task force said intelligence reports indicate that the planned protest will breach security in the state.

“Operation Safe Haven, the joint security task force maintaining law and order in Plateau State and parts of Bauchi and southern Kaduna has ordered troops to ensure that the planned protest by members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) or any other group do not take place in any part of Plateau state until full security is guaranteed,” the statement read.

According to Major Takwa’s communique, the planned march could be hijacked by hoodlums and miscreants thereby causing mayhem within the Jos metropolis.

The Force called on members of the IMN to shelve their planned protest as the operation is committed to the total restoration of peace in the Plateau.

The military also said it is working with the state government, critical stakeholders such as traditional and religious leaders and the citizens to achieve the mandate.

Over the years, there have been repeated clashes between members of the IMN and security agents.

Last month, El -Zakzaky and his wife – who had been standing trial for four years on an eight-count charge including alleged culpable homicide – were freed by a court in Kaduna.

El-Zakzaky was arrested by the military on December 13, 2015.