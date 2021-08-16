NAFDAC Boss Warns Against Drug Abuse

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, has warned that youths who grow up in stressful circumstances may acquire psychological disorders and may become dangerous adults.

She noted with dismay that conditions related to COVID-19 are known to have increased economic deprivation and feelings of social isolation, which are factors that can contribute to increased drug use.

She made this known while speaking at the maiden National Security Summit in Abuja with the theme ‘COVID-19, drug abuse, mental health: Implications to national security.’

She was represented by NAFDAC’s Director of Narcotics and Controlled Substances, Musa Umar.

She stated that the theme was appropriate and in keeping with current national and international realities.

Adeyeye pointed out that any society seeking to achieve adequate military security against the backdrop of acute food shortages, population explosion, low productivity and per capita income, high rate of illiteracy, and a fragile infrastructure/technical infrastructure will fail.

“Today, security encompasses all the interconnected domains of economic self-reliance, social cohesiveness, and political stability, in addition to the physical safety and survival of a state from internal or foreign threats.

“It touches on how people might live long and healthy lives,” she explained.