Plateau Killings: UNIJOS Suspends Second-Semester Exams

The University of Jos has suspended ongoing semester exams in the wake of the killing of travellers along Rukuba road and the resulting curfew imposed by the state government.

The management in statement signed by Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publication, said the suspension followed the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos Metropolis which has led the Plateau State Government to impose a 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area.

He said, “Management of the University of Jos has approved the suspension of the ongoing Second Semester Examinations for the 2019/2020 Academic Session. Consequently, all Examinations earlier scheduled between Monday 16 and Saturday 21 August have been suspended until further notice.

“All Students of the University residing in the various hostels are hereby strongly advised to remain within their hostels of residence and avoid unnecessary movements as Management has been working round the clock in close collaboration with the security agencies and the Plateau State Government to ensure that the lives and properties of members of the University Community especially Students are adequately protected.

“Students that are resident outside the Campuses are also advised to remain at home during this period. Staff of the University are enjoined to remain at home while the 24-hour curfew remains in effect, ” he added.

Abdullahi advised members of the University Community especially staff and students to exercise caution and comply with all security directives during this period.