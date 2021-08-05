U.S. Court Seeks 10-Day Pre-Trial Detention of Kyari

A United States District Court of California, has requested a pre-trial arrest and detention of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head of the Intelligence Response Team, Mr. Abba Kyari, for 10 days.

The US court papers requested a 10-day pre-trial detention of Kyari on criminal grounds.

But Kyari, who was suspended because of his alleged involvement with a notorious internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, yesterday, made a new claim, insisting that the criminal reached out to his team to help him recover N8 million for a friend.

The US court papers were signed by Acting US Attorney, Tracy Wilkinson and two other officials.

“Plaintiff, United States of America, by and through its court of records hereby requests detention of defendant (Abba Kyari) and gives notice of the following factors: temporary detention requested on the following grounds: that (b)the defendant is an alien not lawfully admitted for permanent residence or (c) defendant may flee,” it said.

The US District Court of California had indicted Kyari over his involvement in a $1.1million fraud committed by Hushpuppi.

The development led to his suspension by the Police Service Commission (PSC) on the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba.

Kyari is presently facing an investigation panel set up by the IG and headed by DIG Egbunike.