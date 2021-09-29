Aregbesola Warns Against Attacking Firefighters

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has expressed concern over the rising attacks on the personnel of the federal fire service.

The Minister expressed that the attacks had it difficult for to carry out their responsibilities when called upon.

He urged Nigerians to protect fire fighters and their equipment from physical attacks during their missions of responding to emergencies and disasters.

This was contained in a statement by his media adviser to the Minister, Sola Fasure.

He was quoted to have said this during the Fire and Safety Advocacy Visit and commissioning of a state-of-the-art firefighting truck by His Excellency, the Governor Of Cross Rivers State, Prof. Ben Ayade, on Tuesday 28th September, 2021, at the Government House Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

Also Read: Gunmen Attack Niger, Storm Palace Of Emir Of Kagara

It read “There have been saddening reports of attacks on our personnel and equipment whenever they are out in response to distress calls. This makes it difficult for them to even carry out their assignments.

“Our communities now should stand up and own the firefighting equipment procured and deployed for their use at a huge cost. They should be the first line of defence for them in the face of attacks from vandals and unruly elements.

“Let us honour and respect ourselves by refraining from impulsive attacks on fellow citizens who are simply attending to our needs, albeit officially,” the Minister stated.

“We are making arrangements to accompany every mission with armed personnel. They will be empowered to take all necessary actions to protect our personnel and assets from any form of attack.

“Any assault on officers and men in the service is an assault on Nigeria and our sovereignty. The personnel are Nigerians with families, human rights and stake in our nation. Attack on any of them is equally an attack on a Nigerian with emotional tie with other Nigerians.