Aregbesola: Nigeria Still An Investor’s Dream Despite Challenges

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has expressed that despite the challenges Nigeria is facing, the country remains a choice location for investors.

Aregbesola stated this on Friday, while delivering an address at the sixth edition of the Kaduna economic and investment summit, tagged ‘KADINVEST 6.0’.

The minister revealed that the federal government has, from August 2019 till date, granted work permits to over 12,000 expatriates.

He also added that the opportunities available to investors in Nigeria are quite profitable.

Also Read: What Nigeria Is Doing To Attain Food Security, Buhari Tells UN Summit

“The ministry, from inception till date, has handled 14,690 companies and granted 126,893 quota licences to expatriates. However, from August 2019 till date, we have registered more than 2,000 companies while over 12,000 expatriates have been given permits to work in Nigeria,” a statement by Sola Fasure, spokesman of the ministry, quoted Aregbesola as saying.

“We now handle applications with dispatch and will encourage any firm or organisation with genuine need for expatriates to bring their applications. We shall accord it with the required courtesy.

“In spite of the challenges we have faced, it might interest us to know that Nigeria is still an investor’s dream where there is abundant raw materials, highly skilled and affordable workforce and the largest market for goods and services in Africa. The return on investment has always been mouth-watering.”