Security Operatives On Trail Of Escaped Inmates In Kogi – Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has expressed that security operatives are already pursuing the escaped inmates after gunmen attacked Kabba Custodial facility on Monday.

This is contained in a statement by Sola Fasure, Media Adviser to Aregbesola.

According to the statement, the Minister had been briefed by the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, on the unfortunate attack on the Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre, in Kabba, Kogi State, by yet to be identified gunmen.

The statement said the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service is currently monitoring the situation.

Aregbesola assured the citizenry that Nigeria’s security forces would find the attackers and bring them to justice.

“We shall leave no stone unturned to bring them back to custody,” the statement quoted Arebgesola as saying.

“We are also putting INTERPOL on notice with their details, in case any of them attempts fleeing outside our shores.

“We urge the people, especially the communities around the custodial facility, to be vigilant and report any strange and suspicious persons or activities to the nearest law enforcement agency.”