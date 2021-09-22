BBNaija: Moment Nini left Biggie’s house to begin the secret task she was given

BBNaija housemate, Nini has left the Big Brother house to begin the secret task she was given on Tuesday.

Recall that Biggie during a diary session told Nini to use a secret emergency exit upstairs and leave the house for 24 hours.

She was instructed to keep the secret and not disclose it to anyone.

Biggie gave her the task after Nini broke down in tears and complained about being exhausted.

Following the development, Nini was on Tuesday night whisked out to a secret room.

Nini was provided with a bed, TV where she can view what’s happening in the house and a restroom in her new room.

She was also seen dancing around in happiness while taking a tour around her new space.