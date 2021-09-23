#BBNaija: Tega Dominic reacts after Boma signed a deal with Africa International Film Festival

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tega Dominic has reacted after Boma signed a deal with Africa International Film Festival.

Recall, hours ago, Boma announced he bagged the deal via his verified Instagram page on Wednesday, September 22.

The native of Delta state shared a photo with Chioma Ude, the Founder & Executive Director of Africa International Film Festival.

He captioned it; ”With the amazing Amazon @realchiomaude 🎬🎥 deal Signed ✍🏽 @afriff loading 👌🏾. Watch this space 🙏🏾”

Reacting, Tega took to the comment section of Boma’s Instagram post to write – ”👏👏👏👏 moves”.

Recall, Boma and Tega after having several intimate sessions in Big Brother’s house, told fans that they were only acting.

