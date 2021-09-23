BBNaija: Saga finally finds comfort again after Nini returned to the house following her disappearance for 24-hours (video)

Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Saga has finally found comfort again after the love of his life, Nini, returned to the house following her disappearance for 24-hours.

Nini had varnished from the house following a task imposed on her by biggie to vacate the premises for the day.

The housemate’s disappearance caused confusion in the house, one that affected Saga most as he wept around looking for his love interest.

Nini, however, snuck back into the house late in the night into her bed, even though co-housemate, Pere swore to have heard her footsteps and also saw her when she returned.