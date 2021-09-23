Gunmen Kidnap Pregnant Woman, Two Others In Ogun

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have abducted a pregnant woman and two others in Ogun State. The abductors demanded a N30m ransom.

The incident occurred in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state

A source told newsmen that they were abducted on Sunday evening, while two others escaped.

It was gathered that the victims were ambushed along Igbo-Ora-Sokoto Road while on their way to visit a friend in the Rounder area of the local government.

The hoodlums were said to have contacted the victim’s family and placed a N10 million ransom on each of the victims.

While narrating the incident, the source said “the victims went to greet someone at Karigo Bus Stop at Rounder when the incident occurred

“The road was bad and so they parked their vehicle somewhere in the area and while heading to their destination on foot, the kidnappers swooped on them. They were five inside the vehicle; two people escaped on Sunday.”

“They have called now and demanded N10 million for the release of each of the victims. The families have gone to report at the police station. One man and two women [were kidnapped]; one of them is pregnant,” the source explained.

“One of them is a thrift collector in the market here [Itoku Market and] one is a civil servant.”

While confirming the incident, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, however, explained that the victims went to the forest for a special prayer before they were abducted.

“Our people have been on their trail,” he added. “In fact, while I was discussing with the officer in-charge, they were still in the bush in that area trying to get all those people.

“So, the command is aware of it and we are investigating it.”