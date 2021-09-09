Best App to Buy & Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria

It is easy to find buyers for your gift card in Nigeria. You can easily find buyers on the internet, on social media platforms, or even in your locality.

However, finding a reliable platform that offers a secure way to sell gift cards in Nigeria is not an easy task. Although there are lots of platforms where you can trade your gift cards, very few make efforts to deliver excellent services like great rates.

What Should You Consider in a Gift Card Trading App?

Before settling for a gift card trading app, you need to consider the following factors:

How secure the app is

Good rates

Responsive customer care personnel

Swift payment

Although these factors may sound basic, they are not found on most gift card exchange platforms. If you are looking for the best app to sell gift cards in Nigeria, then you should consider Nosh.

Nosh: Offering a Secure Way to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria

Nosh is a platform that allows people to sell their gift cards in Nigeria. It has several features that make it outstanding. These include best trading rates, customer-friendliness, and the focus on creating a secure way to sell gift cards. Nosh’s services are readily available to Nigerians and they make swift payments to their clients’ Nigerian bank accounts within minutes. To easily sell your gift cards, the platform has launched its trading app on Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Why Choose Nosh for Selling Gift Cards?

Nosh makes it easy for newbies and pros to sell gift cards in Nigeria. Due to the effort of the Nosh team, the app is positioned as one of the most reliable platforms for selling gift cards in Nigeria.

Nosh offers the juiciest rates for trading gift cards in Nigeria. It is not easy to find a good rate for your gift card. Most buyers pay as low as 50% of the original value of the gift card. We understand that the main aim of selling your gift card is to make money. As a result, we offer fair rates to ensure that you make profits from selling your gift cards.

Also, Nosh is easy to use. The platform employed the service of some of the best UX designers to create an app with great usability. The simple interface of the application makes it easy for users to navigate even if they’ve used the app. We understand that customers will abandon a process if it appears to be too complex, that’s why we’ve created an app that is simple and easy to use.

More so, it is risky to use a lagging application when performing financial transactions. Thus, the Nosh app is set up to get rid of lagging when you are selling your gift cards.

Furthermore, the Nosh app is highly secure. We understand how risky it is for private information like card details to be on platforms with poor security. That is why Nosh doesn’t joke with the security of its users. We employ the use of the best security technology in the industry to ensure that you and your private information are safe.

Moreover, it is free to use Nosh. So, you can sign up and start selling your gift cards.

How to Use the Nosh App

Here are the simple steps to follow if you want to use the Nosh app:

Download the app from Google play store or Apple Store.

Sign up and log in to your account with your login details.

Choose the type of card you want to sell.

Provide your card details.

Wait for the confirmation. Your card will be verified within minutes and you will receive your payment in your Nigerian bank account.

The fact that selling gift cards on the internet these days is delicate cannot be overemphasized. That is why it is advisable to use a secure and reliable app like Nosh.

So, if you are ready to sell gift cards in Nigeria, download Nosh Android or iOS app.