“No Man Who Truly Loved You Would Bash You Online,” Actress Princess Shyngle Reacts To Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri’s Breakup

Gambian-born Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle has reacted to the messy breakup of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri.

The curvy actress took to her Instagram Stories to pen a lengthy post on the matter as she advised female African celebrities to be careful of dating men who have been sent to destroy their brand and reputation.

She wrote:

“African female celebs dey try Abeg. You’ll just be on your own and then the devil will come into your life in disguise as a man looking for love and a wife and you will fall for it thinking that you’ve found your soul mate. By the time you realize that he’s the devil himself, it’ll be too late.

You would have confided in him, let your guard down and trust him completely. When you realize it and decide to dump them and walk away, they run to social media running their mouths, putting your personal business out there just to destroy you and get a little fame and attention. May God protect us from such men. Any man that genuinely ever loved or cared for you will never come online to bash you no matter what.”

See her full post below: