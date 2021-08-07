Nigerian Men Must Cheat – Actress Princess Shyngle

Gambian-born Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle has stated her opinion of Nigerian men.

According to the controversial socialite, Nigerian men are good at taking care of women financially, emotionally, and sexually but they cannot do without cheating.

The curvy movie star and entrepreneur asked her followers to send her a question via her Instagram Stories.

A question then came in which reads:

“What’s your take on Nigerian men”

Replying, Princess Shyngle wrote:

“😂🤣 Honestly Nigerian men know how to spoil their women financially, emotionally and sexually but cheating is a must 😂🤣”

Information Nigeria recalls that the actress broke a few tables after she wrote on her page that men and women can’t be besties without sleeping with each other.