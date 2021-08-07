Actress Lilian Esoro Loses Mother

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, has lost her mother.

The movie star cum entrepreneur announced the death of her mother via a post sighted on her Instagram page on Saturday.

She wrote:

“Julie girl…..There would have never been a good time for you to go, i never would have imagined it will be this soon. I still find this hard to believe. Maybe writing it down would! I don’t even know how to act anymore. I will miss you terribly.

Read Also: Actress Lilian Esoro Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photos

We all will. Mummy UWANILEEEE…. Hmm What do you want me to tell Jayden? Who will comfort me? Who will comfort us? You were your children’s angel here on earth!

Fly with the angels and keep watching over us. ❤️This one is hard! Rest Well Mom. 😇”