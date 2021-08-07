BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Was A Virgin At 21 – Saga

BBNaija Saga

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemate, Saga, has revealed that he was a virgin at the age of 21.

Saga disclosed this on Saturday while consoling fellow housemate, Angel after her clash with the current Head of House, Boma.

Boma had, during their altercation, asked Angel if she is his mate.

In a bid to make Angel feel better, Saga, Nini, and Niyi told Angel not to feel bad about being the youngest housemate this season.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: ‘I Catch Feelings Easily’ – Saga

Saga particularly told Angel that she should be proud of her achievements at 21 because he was disillusioned, a virgin and without a girlfriend when he was at the same age.