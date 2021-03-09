Actress Lilian Esoro Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photos

Nollywood actress and beauty entrepreneur, Lilian Esoro has flooded her Instagram feed with stunning photos of herself on her birthday.

The gorgeous mother of one described herself as a tiger.

The ex-wife of entertainment executive turned Instagram blogger, Ubi Franklin also shared that she is happy, blessed and grateful for the new year.

Read Also: Actress Lilian Esoro Raises Eyebrow After Sharing Stunning Photo

Her post reads:

“A TIGER WAS BORN! 🎂Happy birthday to me. +1 Happy, blessed & grateful. ❤️❤️❤️Creative director @bibyonce Magic fingers on da face beat @bibyonce No swanky, No styling @swankyjerry My fire dress by no other but the baddest @topefnr Hair by @liocaofficial GIVE THEM HOT HOT 🔥🔥🔥🔥 THE MONEY YEAR 💰💰💰💰 STEP ON THE GAS 💨💨💨💨💨”

See her post below:

See her photos below: