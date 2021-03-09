Actress Lilian Esoro Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photos

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Lilian Esoro

Nollywood actress and beauty entrepreneur, Lilian Esoro has flooded her Instagram feed with stunning photos of herself on her birthday.

The gorgeous mother of one described herself as a tiger.

The ex-wife of entertainment executive turned Instagram blogger, Ubi Franklin also shared that she is happy, blessed and grateful for the new year.

Her post reads:

A TIGER WAS BORN! 🎂Happy birthday to me. +1 Happy, blessed & grateful. ❤️❤️❤️Creative director @bibyonce Magic fingers on da face beat @bibyonce No swanky, No styling @swankyjerry My fire dress by no other but the baddest @topefnr Hair by @liocaofficial GIVE THEM HOT HOT 🔥🔥🔥🔥 THE MONEY YEAR 💰💰💰💰 STEP ON THE GAS 💨💨💨💨💨”

See her post below:

The actress’s post

See her photos below:

Lilian Esoro
Lilian Esoro
Lilian Esoro

 

 

