Fear Loyalty That Has Not Seen Money- Reno Omokri

Nigerian award-winning author and lawyer, Reno Omokri has dished out a word of advice to his fans concerning money and loyalty.

According to him, money is one of the main factors that can make a person prove his loyalty toward a person. He cited the example of Judas and how he betrayed Jesus over 30 pieces of silver.

He took to his Twitter page and advised his fans to be cautious of who they call their friends if they have not seen money.

His tweet read: Any loyalist who has not seen money is an illusionist. Judas was loyal to Christ until he saw 30 pieces of silver. Yet you boast about the loyalty of a man who earns less than $30 a month. Between the two of you, I don’t know who is more foolish!