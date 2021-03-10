I Can’t Stay Away From Women Because I Get Lots Of Classic Love Songs – Fireboy DML

Singer Fireboy DML has stated that he surely knows it’ll be better he stay away from women but he’s finds it a prick because he got lots of classic love songs that needs to be recorded and published.

The 20-year-old YBNL Nation, Empire signee made the statement in a tweet on his verified twitter page.

The Vibration crooner tweet read “I should stay away from these women but these classic love songs won’t write themselves.”

It is not in oblivion to know that fame and money attract women especially in the music industry. An additional bonus is when the artist is attractive and have some manly qualities that our 21st Century ladies love about men. One of which is almighty six pacs.

Fireboy DML fits in these qualities and with his massive talent that has garner him with the arguable title the best ‘vocalist’ in the Afrobeat and Afro Pop genre in the Nigerian Music Industry, we are tempted to believe he has no struggles in getting the choice of women he want.

Dare him try to stop chasing the women and one will win a bet if he throws the challenge the women will force themselves unto him.

Obviously, Fireboy DML has more songs for the women and according to his tweet, he can do really good love songs if he keeps close relationship with women.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria