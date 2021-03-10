Porto Knocks Juve Out Of UCL After Extratime

10-men Porto held their nerves to progress into the quarter-finals on Tuesday by eliminating Juventus after extra-time.

Juventus won the second-leg 3-2 but Porto went through on the away goals rule (4-4 on aggregate) after winning the first-leg 2-1.

Porto took the lead in 19 minutes as Sergio Oliviera converted from the penalty spot following a foul by Merih Demiral.

Four minutes into the second half Juventus equalised thanks to Federico Chiesa who smashed into the far top corner.

Moments later, Mehdi Taremi was booked for a foul on Chiesa, then two minutes after that the striker was sent off for kicking the ball into the stands after a foul was given against him.

In the 63rd minute Juventus completed the turnaround and went 2-1 up as Chiesa got his second, heading in Juan Cuadrado’s cross.

With aggregate score tied at 3-3, the game went into extra-time.

Porto got back into the game at 2-2 in 115th minute on the night and 4-3 on aggregate as Oliviera’s low free-kick went past the Juve wall and into the net.

But just two minutes later Adrien Rabiot made it 3-2 after heading in from a corner but Porto held on to progress on to the quarter-finals.