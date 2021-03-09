Gernot Rohr Calls Up Musa, Osimhen, 22 Others For Benin, Lesotho Clash

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has released a 24-man list for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying battles with Benin Republic and Lesotho.

However, the most surprising of the names on the list is that of captain, Ahmed Musa, who has not seen club action in over four months.

Also Read: Joan Laporta Elected As New Barcelona President

Nigeria leads in Group E with eight points, one ahead of Benin Republic and five more than third-placed Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles tackle the Squirrels away at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo on Saturday, March 27.

See the full list below: