BBNaija’s Nengi Celebrates As She Becomes Proud Owner Of Mansion

Popular reality TV star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson is over the moon with having successfully added a new mansion to her cart of luxury possessions.

The BBNaija Lockdown season five second runner-up took to her Twitter page on Tuesday to share pictures of herself in the compound of her new home.

She captioned the pictures thus:

2021 just keeps getting better. With consistency, dedication, and hard work, I finally get to tick this off my checklist. Thank you Lord for continued blessings. I can’t wait to play table tennis with my friends in my ‘Pengi’ home 😄

The former beauty queen has since received tons of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.

See her post below:

The reality TV star’s post

 

