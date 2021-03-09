BBNaija’s Nengi Celebrates As She Becomes Proud Owner Of Mansion

Popular reality TV star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson is over the moon with having successfully added a new mansion to her cart of luxury possessions.

The BBNaija Lockdown season five second runner-up took to her Twitter page on Tuesday to share pictures of herself in the compound of her new home.

Read Also: Nengi Flaunts Gifts She Received On International Women’s Day

She captioned the pictures thus:

“2021 just keeps getting better. With consistency, dedication, and hard work, I finally get to tick this off my checklist. Thank you Lord for continued blessings. I can’t wait to play table tennis with my friends in my ‘Pengi’ home 😄”

The former beauty queen has since received tons of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.

See her post below: