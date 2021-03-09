Nengi Flaunts Gifts She Received On International Women’s Day

BBNaija finalist, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has been gifted with luxury items on the special day set aside to celebrate all women.

The second runner-up of the ‘Lockdown’ season of the reality TV show took to her Instagram Story to share pictures of the items sent to her.

The former beauty queen also expressed excitement and gratitude for the presents she received which includes customized jewelry and a special note for the occasion.

Information Nigeria recalls that the Bayelsa native recently celebrated Ghana’s Independence day with stunning photos of herself. The budding actress also described her as a queen in the native language.

See her gifts below: