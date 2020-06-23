Actress Lilian Esoro Raises Eyebrow After Sharing Stunning Photo

Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to bless her timeline with a stunning new photo of herself.

In the photo, the single mum of one and fashion entrepreneur donned a red jumpsuit which she paired with a blue shoe and blue bag.

Fans of the beautiful movie star trooped to the comment section to dish out compliments while others pointed out that there was something wrong with the photo as it looked like it has been photoshopped.

Read Also: Actress Nkechi Blessing Hints On Being Pregnant (Photo)

See the photo and reactions below: