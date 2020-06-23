Court Stops Obaseki From Contesting In PDP Governorship Primary

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state has been stopped by a federal high court sitting in Port Harcourt from contesting in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary.

Obaseki’s defection to the PDP was prompted by his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, one of the PDP aspirants, filed a suit stopping Obaseki from contesting in the primary election holding on Thursday, June 25.

According to Ogbeide-Ihama, only aspirants who purchased the party’s nomination form and were screened within the stipulated time should be allowed to contest in the primary.

The PDP aspirant further questioned the validity of Obaseki’s certificates; the same reason provided by the APC for his disqualification from the screening.

In his ruling on Monday, EA Obile, the judge, granted Ogbeide-Ihama’s request.

In the order of interim injunction, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also asked not to recognise the governor as an aspirant until the determination of the suit.

The eventual candidate of the PDP will contest with Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who won the APC governorship ticket at the party’s primary election on Monday, in the governorship election holding September.