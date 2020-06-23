“A Thousand Of You Cannot Release Any Man I Snatch This Year” – BBNaija Star, Khloe

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has said that it is impossible for a thousand people to release any man that falls into her trap.

This comes after the reality TV star gushed about her body transformation following her weight gain.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared collage photos of herself before and after she added weight with a caption which reads;

‘My brother and my sister of the lord….. TRUST ME WHEN I SAY “GOD IS Good. One year later. Funny enough, I’m still obsessed with my old skinny self … now with this new me.’



It didn’t end there as she shared a meme which reads;

”Any man that I snatch this year…a thousand of you cannot release him from my hold”

See her post below: