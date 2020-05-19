Lilian Esoro Replies Fan Who Made Comments About Her Crashed Marriage

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro has updated a fan who had a few comments about her crashed marriage in 2016.

According to the fan, Ubi Franklin had made a huge mistake in going through the divorce process with Lilian as he pointed out his loss.

However, Lilian asked the fan to drop it as both parties are in a better place.

READ ALSO – Lilian Esoro Spotted Helping Out In Construction Of Her Beauty Company (Video)

The actress wrote in part: “…We are happy the way we are! I’m in a better place okay. Thank you!”

See Post Here: