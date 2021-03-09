Man Who Dropped Out Of School In England Thanks Davido For Funding His Education In Nigeria

A young man identified as Jide Valentino has credited part of his success story as a graduate to Davido.

The young man took to Twitter to rejoice over being a graduate.

This is after he just obtained a first class degree from Afe Babalola University. He revealed in excitement that the DMW head sponsored part of his education by donating to his gofundme account shared on Twitter.

Read Also: Davido’s fiancée, Chioma shows off her curvy figure

“Uni timeline Folded hands – left England because money no Dey Lagos – mentor sets up a gofundme for uni – @davido dropped funds to support my fundraiser (thanks to Twitter folk Red heart) – Resumed ABUAD and survived Nigerian education – first class EEE #ThankYouJesus,” he tweeted.

In response, Davido wrote:

“Crazy !! Happy for you.”

See the post and David’s reply below: