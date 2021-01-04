‘I’m Getting It All In 2021’ – Actress Lilian Esoro

Popular movie star, Lilian Esoro, is motivated to get all that she wants in 2021.

The actress and beauty entrepreneur shared a racy picture of herself on her page stating that her mantra for this year is to ‘step on the gas’.

The beautiful actress also added that she will not be slowing down this year because she wants to achieve all her dreams, tagging this year as the double money year for herself.

Her caption reads:

“You either drink my water or become your own source… My mantra for 2021 is….. STEP ON THE GAS! 🔌🧨💨 💨 💨 No slowing down Aimed at getting it all.#upscalelifestyle #givethemhothot🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #doublemoneyyear 💶💰💵 #steponthegas 💨💨💨💨💨”

See her post below: