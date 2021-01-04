Singer Chike Apologizes For Telling People To Stop Traveling To The East During Festive Seasons

Budding Nigerian singer, Chike seemingly stepped on some toes after he warned people to stop traveling to the East during festive seasons.

The “Roju” crooner had mentioned that that the act of traveling for the holidays is a primitive behavior. He subsequently advised people to choose a better time to travel because the roads are usually busy during the festive periods.

Hours later, the singer deleted the tweet and then issued a public apology after receiving immense criticisms.

The singer noted that the tweet was merely “misunderstood.” He also revealed that he was overwhelmed with emotions as he just lost two of his friends to a road accident.

Chike tweeted;

“I believe my now-deleted tweet was misunderstood as it was an emotional one .

This morning, 2 friends died on their road trip back from the village .

I think the roads are too risky for everyone to be headed home & back.

If you have been hurt, I sincerely apologize.”

Read Also: Singer Chike Launches Search For Lady On Twitter

See the tweet below: