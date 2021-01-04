Diehard Fan Names Her Newborn Baby After Erica

A diehard-fan has named her newborn baby after popular BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim.

The lady, @leyonahh took to Twitter to share the news with a photo of her baby girl.

The fan, who happens to be a huge admirer of the reality TV star, noted that she named her baby girl after Erica as a way of showing her how much she loves her.

The lady wrote on the popular micro-blogging site;

“My ‘Rainbow baby’ is here! God has been so good all the way thru this journey of 9months. I waited so long for u my princess, now I cant get enough of u

“She is ERICA IFEDINMA OLAEDO… After a fave after my own heart @EricaNlewedim just to show u hw much I luv you”

Erica was excited to learn about the news as she congratulated the fan and mentioned that her child is going grow up to become a “star.”

See the tweet below: