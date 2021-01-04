BBNaija’s Erica Declares Love For Her Fans

By
Amaka Odozi
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has publicly declared her love for her fanbase, popularly called “The Elites.”

Taking to Twitter, the reality TV starlet cum actress gave a shout-out to her  fans for constantly supporting her.

Describing her fans as a “romantic boyfriend,” the film star revealed that she woke up to love letters from them and on top of that, she noted that she often receives flowers and gifts from them.

To show appreciation, Erica penned a heartfelt message to her fans which reads;

“Y’all are like a romantic boyfriend, I woke up to love letters, you send me flowers and gifts regularly, you support my career, you protect and defend me, the list goes on.. I love you Elites! #ILoveYouErica.”

See her tweet below:

The reality TV star’s tweet
The reality TV star’s tweet

