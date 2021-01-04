‘Friends Are Supposed To Make You Feel Better About Yourself’ – BBNaija’s Omashola

Reality TV star cum brand influencer, Omashola Kola Oburoh, has shared his take on what true friendship entails. The former Big Brother Naija season four contestant offered his view via his official Twitter account.

According to the former club manager, a friend should help you feel better about yourself. Therefore, it won’t be so difficult to spot a fake friend when all they do is make your situation worse.

The reality TV star also shared pictures of himself by the pool as he passed the message across.

Information Nigeria recalls the Warri native congratulated his colleagues Gedoni and Khafi on their recent marriage.

See his post below: