Buhari: Uzodimma And I Share Similar Vision On Infrastructure Development

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that the vision of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on infrastructure development coincides with his own.

Buhari stated this on Thursday during the inauguration of some projects in Imo state.

The president stated that he is impressed by the infrastructural projects built by Uzodimma, adding that the development justifies the integrity of the Imo governor.

He stated that the people will do “absolutely nothing” if there are no roads and security.

The president promised to encourage the state government to do more within the ambits of the constitution.

Also Read: Buhari To Commission Projects In Imo On Thursday — Uzodinma

“I think I have to go back to the old saying that seeing is believing. I accepted this invitation to come and see what the governor wanted me to see,” the president said.

“I had seen enough that justifies his integrity in making sure that he is working very hard to make sure you get the structure necessary.

“I’m very impressed by what he had done because I have gone through the same problem at the centre to make sure that infrastructure is what will enable the people to mind their own businesses.

“If there are no roads, no security, what can people do? Absolutely nothing. I’m very pleased that by some fabulous coincidence my idea and that of your governor coincided.

“I’m very pleased with what I’m seeing and I assure you that at the centre I will try to encourage Imo state within the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”