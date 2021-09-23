Fans React As Tems Meets Rihanna

A video of Nigerian singer Tems and American music star cum entrepreneur Rihanna has hit social media with several reactions from fans.

The viral video shows the “Damages” crooner talking with the singer cum billionaire business mogul at her Fenty event in New York.

Reacting to the video, @Tife_fabunmi wrote, “I’m happy for Tems, the goal is to take Nigeria and it’s music to every part of the world.”

Read Also: I Cooked For Drake When I First Met Him – Singer Tems

@OlisaOsega wrote, “That Rihanna and Tems video together gave me so much joy. Rihanna screamed “Oh my God” when she saw her and Tems was all calm. The reaction Rihanna gave was what you expect from Tems. I really love the way Tems carries herself, it’s so beautiful to see.”

@iamOkon wrote, “Tems breakthrough is going to be a reference point & motivation for young artists now. Jam of the summer with Wizkid ✅ Jam with Justin Bieber ✅ Feature on Drake’s album ✅ Invite to Rihanna ‘s event ✅ US Tour ✅ D list straight to A list artiste in less than a year! Wow.”

@_AsiwajuLerry wrote, “Tems is having the best moment of her life and I love the fact that she’s just getting started. Follow who know road!”