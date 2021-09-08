FG Approves National Policy On 5G Network

The federal executive council (FEC) has approved the National Policy on fifth-generation (5G) networks for the country’s digital economy — which will see the deployment of the network.

The 5G policy was approved at the weekly council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Femi Adeluyi, technical assistant (on Information Technology) to Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, made this known in a statement.

The statement added that the implementation of the National Policy is with immediate effect.

“The National Policy has been developed over a period of 2 years, due to the need for extensive stakeholder engagement and the need to ensure adequate public awareness and sensitisation,” the statement reads.

“The stakeholder engagement was thorough and multi-sectoral. It also took into account the report of the 3-month 5G trials that commenced on the 25th of November 2019.

“The report critically reviewed and studied the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.

“Leading international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), an organ of the United Nations, have confirmed that the deployment of 5G networks leave no adverse health effect and are safe.”