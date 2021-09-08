“I Welcome Our Newest Members,” Ka3na Reacts To Boma, Tega’s Affair

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
"I Welcome Our Newest Members," Ka3na Reacts To Boma, Tega's Affair
Ka3na Jones

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Ka3na Jones has reacted to the affair between Shine Ya Eye stars, Tega and Boma that sparked outrage from the public.

Taking to her Twitter account, the self-proclaimed Boss Lady writes that she is welcoming the newest members of the Aggressive Cuddling brand.

The mother of one further stated that humans are not perfect.

In her words:

Aggressive cuddling the brand. Each year we’ll welcome new members. This goes to show as humans, we are not perfect… He who is without sin should cast the first stone. As the Boss Lady, I welcome our newest members.”

The reality TV star’s post

