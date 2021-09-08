Jigawa Govt Restricts Movement Of Motorcycles In 27 LGAs

Jigawa State Government has announced the restriction of the movement of motorcycles from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am in all the 27 Local Government Areas over the rising insecurity in the state.

The state Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Bala Chamo, disclosed this on Wednesday during an interview with journalists in Dutse.

Chamo, who is also the chairman of Dutse Local Government Council, expressed that the measure was taken after the state’s Security Council observed the increasing number of security threats and decided to take steps to curtail them.

“Most of the attacks we recorded in the state are being carried out using the motorcycles by the attackers,” he said.

“The abductors who recently kidnapped one traditional title holder in Taura, a renowned businessman in Zango in Miga local government and several other places in recent times in the state were found using bikes.

“The ban has become imperative to checkmate the activities of criminals terrorizing some parts of the state.

“Considering the present security issue, there is a need to gear up security measures from the state down to our local level as we are recording several security concerns”.