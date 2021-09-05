Insecurity: Gov Fintiri Orders Indifinte Closure Of Adamawa Schools

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has directed the closure of 30 boarding schools across the State.

Fintiri gave the order following heightened insecurity concerns in the State and the young age of the students.

He stated that the order, which takes effect from September 6, 2021, would affect 30 out of the state’s 34 boarding junior secondary schools.

Fintiri’s directive was contained in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Wilbina Jackson.

Also Read: Zamfara Govt Orders Closure Of Schools After Students’ Abduction

The statement reads: “30 boarding junior secondary schools out of the 34 schools in the state, have been de-boarded with effect from September 6, 2021.

“From now henceforth, all the 30 government junior secondary schools are now day schools.

“The remaining four that are not affected are Government Girls Junior Secondary School, Yola, General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola, Special School, Jada and Special School, Mubi.

“This becomes necessary due to the present incessant security challenges faced by the country and owing to students’ tender age.”