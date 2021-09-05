APC Congress: Bello Commends Hitch–Free Exercise In Kogi

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has commended Saturday’s hitch-free local government congresses which witnessed the election of leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The governor commended the party in a press statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, after the conclusion of the exercise.

He noted that the state has since become a perfect emblem of peaceful politics in the country.

He thanked the party members for their continued cooperation in sustaining a peaceful, united and strong political party in the state.

Governor Bello urged the elected executives to ensure that they justified the confidence reposed in them while they strive to maintain peaceful co-existence in the party to enable the party to become more desirable to others.