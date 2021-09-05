LG Elections: El-Rufai Loses Polling Unit To PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has won the chairmanship and councillorship seats in Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Ungwar Sarki polling unit in Kaduna North Local Government Area.

El-Rufai, a member of the All Progressive Congress, had earlier voted at the polling unit where he also declared that he is not desperate to win at all costs, but to improve the voting process using the Electronic Voting Machine.

According to the Governor, the introduction of the electronic voting system by his administration has clearly shown that the APC-led government in Kaduna state does not believe in cheating or rigging election.

Announcing the election result, the Presiding Officer of the Unit, Muhammad Sani, said the APC polled 62 votes in the chairmanship election, while the PDP scored 86 votes out of the 159 votes cast.

In the councillorship election, APC also polled 53 votes, while PDP garnered 100 votes out of 162 total votes cast.

The overall result of the Kaduna North Local Government was however still being awaited at the collation centre as of the time of this reporting.