Lagos Releases 2021 BECE Result

The Lagos State Government has announced the release of the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) Result with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement by the Lagos State Ministry of Education through her Examinations Board, requesting the Principals of Public Junior Secondary Schools to visit their respective Education District Headquarters for collection of the results.

It also noted that the Principals of Approved Private Junior Secondary Schools that duly participated in the examination should visit the Board’s Head Office at 254, Ipaja Road, Agege, near N.Y.S.C Orientation Camp for the collection of theirs.

Further to this, it added that the resit Examination for Candidates that failed English Studies, Mathematics OR Both will hold on Saturday, 16th October, 2021 at various designated centres across the state.