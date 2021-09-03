Nkechi Blessing questions why couples bring their “dirty linen” to social media for “people who do not give a hoot about them”

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has questionned why couples bring their “dirty linen” to social media for “people who do not give a hoot about them”.

According to Nkechi, she will never put out anything bad about her relationship on social media no matter how bad she’s being pushed to.

She shared her opinion on her Instagram page, hours after her colleague, Annie Idibia, called out her husband, 2face and his family on her Instastories.

See Nkechi’s post below:

