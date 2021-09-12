Salah And Fabinho Scores As Liverpool Defeats Leeds

Liverpool maintained the distance with the Premier League’s leading pack as Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah’s 100th English top-flight goal helped them to victory at Leeds.

Salah was perfectly placed to tap in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross and give the Reds a 20th-minute advantage, with Fabinho bundling home the second following a corner five minutes after the break.

Also Read: Ronaldo Scores On Second Debut For Many United

Sadio Mane had missed a number of chances in the game, but made absolutely certain of the points with a low finish into the far bottom corner in injury time.

Leeds finished the game with 10-men after Pascal Struijk’s red card following a nasty tackle on Harvey Elliott.