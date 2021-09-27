We’re Ready To Suspend Strike Wednesday, Says NARD

Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have expressed their willingness to call off their ongoing industrial action on Wednesday should the government meet its conditions.

The immediate past Secretary-General of the association who is also a member of the National Executive Council, Dr Jerry Isogun, made this known in an interview with The PUNCH on Sunday.

Isogun explained, “The ultimatum given is that since they said the money for the residency training fund is ready and they are willing to pay, we are saying ‘pay that one and the arrears you owe and then we call off the strike.’

“Before, they have been saying we have been the ones not open to negotiation but now, we have shifted grounds and we are saying ‘pay the money within 72 hours and we suspend the strike.’