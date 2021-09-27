Sanwo-Olu: Nigeria Going Through Turbulent Times — We Need To Remain United

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed that Nigerians need to remain united despite the country’s current challenges.

He stated this on Sunday at the 61st Independence Day celebration service, held at the Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos state.

The governor, who spoke on the theme, ‘Righteousness Exalts A Nation’, said Nigerians need to understand the importance of unity in surmounting challenges.

“We know Nigeria is going through a lot. We know that our country is going through turbulent times in our polity, management of affairs, security challenges, pandemic, unemployment, inequality, inflation and issues that are ravaging the entire world and also affecting us. But in all of these, God remains God and He will continue to stay and abide with us,” he said.

“We all need to come together. Like the preacher said on the pulpit, ‘righteousness exalts a nation’ is all about doing the right thing, not only once but doing well all the time.

“It is not about Mr. Governor. It is not about the commissioner. It is about all of us. It is about ensuring that we have good conduct and continually display fairness, equity and justice as people and as a nation.

“We need to admonish and encourage ourselves that as we celebrate our 61st anniversary as a nation, it is time for each and every one of us to play our part.

“We are all in it together. When Nigeria prospers, we will also prosper. We need the prosperity of Nigeria; we need the prosperity of Lagos for each and everyone one of us to prosper. This is our nation and if the land prospers, we the people will prosper.”