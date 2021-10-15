ASUU Moves To Stop Govt Officials From Sending Kids To School Abroad

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the National Assembly to enact law that would stop government officials from sending their children abroad to study.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke who made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the reconvened meeting with the Federal Government, being conciliated by the Minister of Labour and Employment, said the officials must be compelled to enroll their children in Nigerian Universities.

According to him, making it compulsory for the public office holders to enroll their wards in public schools in Nigeria would force them to fix the challenges in public schools.

Osodeke said, “We are hoping that the government will make it mandatory that if you accept any government appointment, your children must attend universities in Nigeria.

“The National Assembly must formulate a law that if you take an appointment, your children must study in the country. If you know that your children cannot be here, then there should be no need to accept government appointments”.