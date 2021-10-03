Barca’s Woes Continue With Loss Against Atletico

Barcelona’s poor form continued as the Catalan club suffered a deserved defeat against reigning La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid on Saturday night.

French forward, Thomas Lemar scored the opener, finishing well at the end of a move involving Joao Felix and Luis Suarez.

Suarez then slotted in against his former club close to the end of the first half to put Atletico in charge.

This loss leaves Barcelona eighth in the table on 12 points, five behind Diego Simeone’s side, who are second only on goal difference but have played a game more than rivals Real Madrid.