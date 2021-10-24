Don’t Die For Politicians, Makinde Warns Nigerians At Wedding Of Fayose’s Son

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has warned Nigerians against dying for politicians.

He gave the warning at the wedding of one of the sons of former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.

Also at the wedding of Fayose’s son were Governor Kayode Fayemi, a former political rival of Fayose, and former Governor Olusegun Oni, who fell out with Fayemi at the last governorship election in Ekiti.

Oni had lost out in the race to clinch the APC ticket for the governorship election which was won by Fayemi.

Commenting on the presence of the key politicians, including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, at the wedding, Makinde said, “If you look at the former governors in Ekiti State – Governor Segun Oni, Governor Ayo Fayose and the incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi, they have governed the state at one time or the other but they were not in the same party. So, those of you who want to die because of us politicians, be careful.

“Politics is not something that should cause anybody to lose his or her life. We are moving towards the electioneering period, and I just want to use this opportunity to appeal to you all.

“If you also look at this marriage, the bride and groom are from Christian and Muslim families. So, people who also want to always fight on religious grounds should have a rethink.”